US Oilfield Services Firms Form Strategic Technology Alliance

Oilfield Service Professionals (OSP), a provider of oilfield technology and service solutions related to well construction, downhole interventions, and decommissioning, has entered a strategic global technology alliance with Alpha Oil Tools.

The strategic alliance provides global access to proven downhole drillable technology that facilitates greater operational efficiency and improved reliability. Specific technologies include the proprietary Hydra-Set Hydro-Mechanical Bridge Plug and Cement Retainer, said to be critical technology in every oil and gas geomarket.

“This exclusive, strategic alliance with Alpha is very exciting for OSP. The Hydra-Set Hydro-Mechanical Bridge Plug technology continues to expand our operational capacity in every land, offshore and deepwater market around the world.

“By merging OSP’s extensive engineering and downhole service expertise with Alpha’s cutting-edge manufacturing capabilities, we are confident that this alliance will set new industry standards and provide unparalleled value-add to the client,” said Jasen Gast, President and CEO of OSP.

“This alliance with OSP represents a significant step forward in our mission to continue the legacy and passion for manufacturing the highest-performing, longest-lasting, and most reliable products in the industry. Together, we will push the boundaries of what’s possible downhole and create innovative solutions that will benefit our customers and the industry as a whole,” added Harvey Sharp, Chairman of Alpha Oil Tools.