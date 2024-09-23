Rem Inspector CSV to Sport NES’ Energy Storage System

Norwegian shipowner Rem Offshore has hired Norwegian Electric Systems (NES) to deliver a deck-based battery energy storage system to its Rem Inspector construction support vessel (CSV).

NES, specializing in sustainable energy design and smart control systems for vessels, will deliver a containerized energy storage system that includes a Quest battery charger, a 1 MW battery package, and a control system.

The system is capable of operating in peak shaving, spinning reserve and harbor mode.

Rem Offshore will install the energy storage system and associated equipment on board the Rem Inspector CSV.

This vessel is 110 meters long, 22 meters wide, has a deck space of 1,000 square meters, and is equipped with a 150-tonnes crane.

NES will deliver the equipment during the first quarter of 2025 and manage the project from its headquarters in Bergen, Norway.

“We have recently ordered our first newbuild net-zero emission vessel which shows that sustainability and commercial priorities go hand-in-hand at Rem Offshore. Upgrading our current fleet is another key component of this strategy. NES has a strong track record of delivering energy storage systems to offshore vessels, which is why we have chosen them as a cooperation partner for the Rem Inspector,” said Lars Conradi Andersen, CEO of Rem Offshore.

“Reducing energy consumption on offshore vessels is achieved through several measures, including integrating battery storage, energy management systems, and optimized propulsion.

“These efforts lead to both cost savings and lower emissions. Rem Offshore is committed to increasing fuel efficiency and providing customers with competitive, environmentally friendly vessels. We are proud to contribute to this forward-thinking approach,” added Siv Remøy-Vangen, managing director of NES.