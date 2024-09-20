TechnipFMC Secures Major Subsea Contracts at Petrobras’ Brazil Fields

Oilfield services company TechnipFMC has been awarded two multi-million-dollar subsea contracts by Petrobras for the pre-salt fields offshore Brazil.

The first contract, deemed substantial by TechnipFMC, is to design, engineer, and manufacture riser flexible pipe, and for the supply of associated services including packing and storage.

Substantial contract for TechnipFMC means its worth is between $250 million and $500 million.

The second award, which followed a competitive tender, is to design, engineer, and manufacture subsea production systems to be deployed on the Atapu 2, Sepia 2, and Roncador projects.

The contract also covers installation support and life-of-field services, as well as the option for additional equipment and services.

The value of the second contract is in the range of $75 million and $250 million, according to TechnipFMC.

All equipment and products will be manufactured and serviced locally, leveraging core capabilities in Brazil that enable continued development of pre-salt reserves.

“These awards underscore our leadership position in flexible pipe technology, and the proven success of our standardized equipment platform that was effectively deployed for Petrobras on the Buzios 6-9 fields.

“Our nearly 70-year legacy in Brazil reflects our deep commitment to the region and highlights our continuing support of Petrobras’s strategic vision. We will draw on our extensive in-country operations to deliver on these contracts,” said Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC.