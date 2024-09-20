TotalEnergies Starts Production at Fenix Gas Field Offshore Argentia

TotalEnergies has started the production from the Fenix gas field, off the coast of Tierra del Fuego in Southern Argentina.

The Fenix field, located 60 km offshore, is part of the Cuenca Marina Austral 1 (CMA-1) concession, in which TotalEnergies holds a 37.5% operated interest, alongside its partners Harbour Energy (37.5%) and Pan American Energy (25%).

Harbour Energy gained a stake in the project in September 2024, through the acquisition of Wintershall Dea’s production and development assets which also included the Fenix field.

With a production capacity of 10 million cubic meters per day (70,000 boe/d), the Fenix development consists of a new unmanned platform, located in 70 meters water depth and connected to the existing CMA-1 facilities.

Given the size of the project, the logistics and the installation of the 4,800-ton platform were carried out in two phases - first the installation of the jacket with four piles in January 2024, followed by the successful lift and setting of the 1,500-ton deck topside a month later.

The jacket and topside were constructed by the Italian engineering firm Rosetti Marino.

Gas produced at Fenix is sent through a 35-kilometer subsea pipeline to the TotalEnergies-operated Véga Pléyade platform and is subsequently treated onshore at the Río Cullen and Cañadon Alfa facilities, which are also operated by the company.

Fenix is a low cost, low emissions development, with a carbon intensity of 9 kg CO2e/boe, leveraging on the existing infrastructure.

"The start-up of Fenix production safely and ahead of schedule, only two years after final investment decision (FID), demonstrates the capacity of our company to deliver its projects.

“Fenix will contribute to maintaining our gas production plateau in Tierra del Fuego and ensure a reliable supply to the Argentinean gas market.

“With its low break-even and low carbon intensity, Fenix perfectly matches the Company's low-cost and low-emission strategy," said Javier Rielo, Senior Vice President Americas, Exploration & Production at TotalEnergies.