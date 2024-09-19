BlueFloat Finds Chinese Partner to Advance Floating Wind Supply Chain

BlueFloat Energy and Dajin Heavy Industry have entered into strategic partnership with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at driving innovation and sustainability in the floating offshore wind industry.

The collaboration represents a critical step in BlueFloat’s ongoing efforts to enhance the global supply chain for floating offshore wind, following the company’s recent alliance with Euroports.

According to BlueFloat, the signing of the MoU with Dajin Heavy Industry is the first in a series of upcoming agreements with key supply chain players in different markets aimed at accelerating supply chain development and resilience across the offshore wind sector.

Under the terms of the newly signed agreement, BlueFloat Energy and Dajin will focus their work on technical innovation, supply chain enhancement, and decarbonization.

Joint initiatives will include identifying the most competitive floating foundation designs and exploring new technologies for improved performance and cost-efficiency.

The partnership will work to streamline fabrication and deployment processes for floating wind foundations, enhancing production capacity to meet growing demand globally.

“By combining BlueFloat Energy’s expertise in offshore wind development with Dajin’s extensive experience in the fabrication and construction of steel structure products for the offshore wind industry, we are well positioned to make significant strides in decarbonizing the energy sector and creating a robust, sustainable supply chain,” said Carlos Martin, CEO of BlueFloat Energy.

“Floating projects are the future of offshore wind power, and the mass production of floating foundations is also imperative.

“Dajin has made in-depth deployment in regards facility planning, manufacturing technology, and talents reservation. Combining with BlueFloat Energy’s extensive expertise in global floating offshore wind farms, this powerful alliance is poised to vigorously propel the global development of offshore renewable energy,” added Jin Xin, Chairman and Owner of Dajin.