Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Saipem Bags $2B Saudi Aramco Contract for Marjan Field

(Credit: Saudi Aramco)
(Credit: Saudi Aramco)

Italian offshore energy services firm Saipem has secured a new offshore contract, under the existing Long-Term Agreement (LTA) with Saudi Aramco, for the development of the Marjan field in Saudi Arabia.

Saipem’s scope of work involves the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of wellhead platforms’ topsides, wellhead platforms’ jackets, tie-in platform jacket and topside, rigid flowlines, submarine composite cables and fiber optic cables.

The contract, valued at approximately $2 billion, follows the completion of the bidding procedure, and the occurrence of the usual preliminary conditions requested by the client.

Saipem will deploy its local offshore fleet, including state-of-the-art dynamic positioning vessels, its advanced welding technology and will leverage on its renowned engineering expertise.

Furthermore, the fabrication activities will be executed at the Saudi fabrication yard Saipem Taqa Al-Rushaid Fabricators (STAR), located in Dammam, further enhancing the local content and developing the capabilities of the local industry.

To remind, Saipem secured contracts from Saudi Aramco for work at Marjan, and Zuluf and Safaniyah oil fields, earlier in September, whose combined worth is $1 billion.

The Marjan field is located in the Arabian Gulf, off Saudi Arabia's East Coast, and is one of the largest oil and gas fields in the region.

Middle East Subsea Industry News Activity Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

TCP Jumpers (Credit: Strohm)

Strohm Supplies TCP Jumpers for Sabah Project Off Malaysia
Illustration (Credit: Gulf Marine Services)

Gulf Marine Services Lifts Backlog to $464M with Latest...

World Energy Jobs
Newfoundland and Labrador
eMagazine Supplement
Newfoundland and Labrador
 eMag     Digital     PDF 
Sponsored by:

Insight

North Sea Realism in a Busy Market

North Sea Realism in a Busy Ma

Video

Mind the Drivetrain

Mind the Drivetrain

Current News

Tidal Transit Orders Battery-ready CTV Pair

Tidal Transit Orders Battery-r

VideoRay Announces 25th Anniversary Photo Contest

VideoRay Announces 25th Annive

Saipem Bags $2B Saudi Aramco Contract for Marjan Field

Saipem Bags $2B Saudi Aramco C

CNOOC Maintains Steady Oil Production as Bebinca Typhoon Crosses East China Sea

CNOOC Maintains Steady Oil Pro

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine