Saipem Secures $1B in Offshore Contracts from Saudi Aramco

Italian offshore energy services firm Saipem has been awarded two offshore contracts in Saudi Arabia under its existing long-term agreement with Saudi Aramco, whose combined value approximately $1 billion.

Saipem’s scope of work under the first contract involves the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of three production deck modules (PDMs), 33 kilometers of subsea rigid pipelines with diameters of 12 inches and 16 inches, and 34 kilometers of subsea power cables.

The infrastructures will be installed in the Marjan oil and gas field.

The second contract involves the EPCI of three jackets, five PDMs (Production Deck Modules), 22 kilometers of subsea rigid pipelines with a diameter of 16 inches, 5 kilometers of subsea flexible pipelines, and 35 kilometers of subsea power cables.

The infrastructures will be installed in the Zuluf and Safaniyah oil fields.

For the offshore component of the two projects, Saipem will deploy its construction vessels that are operating in the region.

The fabrication related to the projects will be executed at Saipem’s Saudi fabrication yard, Saipem Taqa Al-Rushaid Fabricators, aiming to increase and develop the capabilities of local industry.