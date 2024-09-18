Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Japan's ENEOS Takes Share of Floating Wind Project off Norway

(Credit: Odfjell Oceanwind)
(Credit: Odfjell Oceanwind)

Japanese renewable energy company ENEOS Renewable Energy (ERE) has become a partner in the GoliatVIND project by acquiring a 20% stake in the floating wind farm from Odfjell Oceanwind.

The new partnership on GoliatVIND is Source Galileo Norge (40%), Odfjell Oceanwind (20%), Kansai Electric Power (20%) and ERE (20%).

ERE is the renewable arm of the Japanese energy giant ENEOS Holdings, formerly JXTG Holdings.

GoliatVIND is a 75 MW demonstration project for floating offshore wind, with five 15MW floating wind turbines planned and grid connection via the Goliat FPSO to the Hammerfest region, as well as an onshore grid reservation in place with Statnett and Lucerna.

The project, located at 400 meters water depth on the border between the northern Norwegian Sea and the Barents Sea, has selected Odfjell Oceanwind’s Deepsea Star semisubmersible foundation technology and will use a supply chain matured by Odfjell Oceanwind over several years.

GoliatVIND received a grant of $185 million (NOK 2 billion) from the Norwegian state enterprise ENOVA SF earlier in 2024, under a program aiming at demonstrating and reducing costs of floating offshore wind.

“Adding ERE to the partnership further strengthens our capabilities to develop and realize the project. We are particularly honored that another Japanese company has chosen to invest into one of our projects, following the Kansai Electric Power and MOL’s investments during the last year,” said Per Lund, CEO of Odfjell Oceanwind.

The GoliatVind is planned to be in operation in 2028, depending on how the licensing process is laid out by the Ministry of Oil and Energy.

