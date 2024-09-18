Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Beam Boosts Fleet with Two Explorer ASVs and Quantum EV ROV

Beam Explorer (Credit: Beam)
Beam Explorer (Credit: Beam)

Beam, a company created by the recent merger of Rovco and Vaarst, has strengthened its fleet with two new autonomous surface vessels (ASVs), called Xplorers, and a Quantum EV workclass remotely operated vehicle (ROV).

The Quantum EV and Xplorer vessels, acquired by Beam for a total cost of over $19 million, strengthen the company’s ability to support the wind industry across all lifecycle stages.

According to Beam, the new additions will play a central role in its survey, O&M and decommissioning services.

The two Xplorer survey vessels are exceptionally well equipped and capable of performing widespread tasks. Both have vast open aft decks that can carry high payloads and are fitted with intelligent stabilizers that minimize unwanted vessel movement. Additionally, Beam’s new workboats are fully autonomous, can deploy numerous AI models while collecting data and can beam data back to shore for more efficient processing.

Beam’s new Quantum EV, a heavy duty and high-performance electric work class ROV, will provide improved results at lower costs. The EV is lighter and more agile compared to conventional workclass ROVs, making it particularly useful for high current, shallow water operations.

The Quantum EV will enable Beam to conduct projects in wider operating windows and more difficult conditions. By consuming less energy and reducing contamination risk, Beam’s new EV will also ensure projects remain cost effective and environmentally friendly.

“As Beam continues to innovate and expand our capabilities in the offshore wind industry, the acquisition of our first Quantum EV ROV marks a significant milestone in our journey. This next-generation electric work class ROV offers unparalleled performance with our fully integrated autonomy stack.

“With its advanced capabilities, the Quantum EV enhances our ability to deliver high-quality subsea projects through all stages of windfarm development, UXO clearance and decommissioning. This investment underscores our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to provide superior service to our clients and drive forward the growth of renewable energy worldwide,” said Joe Tidball, Beam’s Co-Founder & Executive Vice President for Service Innovation.

