Big Chunk of US Gulf of Mexico Output Still Shut After Hurricane Francine

About 6% of crude production and 10% of natural gas output in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico were offline in the aftermath of Hurricane Francine, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said on Tuesday.

There were 101,778 barrels per day of oil and 180 million cubic feet of natural gas still offline after Francine hit the coast last week.

The hurricane caused U.S. offshore oil and gas producers to lose 2.47 million barrels of oil and 5.11 billion cubic feet of gas due to shut-ins that began last week, according to a Reuters tally of BSEE daily estimates.





(Reuters - Reporting by Anmol Choubey)