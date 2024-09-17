OceanAlpha Set for One-Year USV Exhibit in Middle East

Hong Kong-based developed of uncrewed surface vehicles (USV) OceanAlpha has unveiled plans for year-long showcase of its USVs across the Middle East Region for offshore energy sector and other maritime industries.

Beginning in Qatar’s Doha, the showcase will be specifically aimed at the offshore oil and gas sector, offshore wind sector, marine survey companies, maritime enforcement authorities, and fishery management departments.

This initiative is designed to offer potential users an in-depth, hands-on experience with OceanAlpha’s advanced USV products, solutions and applications.

The tour will feature a range of uncrewed vessels, including the M75 uncrewed patrol vessel, the L25 uncrewed marine survey vessel, the SE40 uncrewed water sampling and monitoring vessel, and the Dolphin 3 intelligent remote-controlled lifebuoy.

The tour will kick off with the M75 demonstration, from December 22 to December 31, 2024, where OceanAlpha will present the M75’s capabilities at the Doha’s nearshore water. Designed to handle the demanding conditions of offshore oil and gas platforms, the M75 features a robust design and advanced autonomous navigation technology, allowing for remote operation that minimizes personnel exposure and significantly reduces operational costs.

“We are extremely excited to introduce our innovative uncrewed marine technology to the Middle East. The region’s thriving maritime market and challenging environments provide the perfect backdrop to showcase the performance of our vessels. Our goal is to engage with industry professionals, address their specific needs, and demonstrate how our USVs can enhance the operational efficiency, safety, and environmental sustainability,” said Pinestone Shi, General Manager of OceanAlpha.

Attendees will have the opportunity to see the USVs in action, participate in hands-on trials, and engage with our technical team to explore tailored solutions for seabed mapping, pipeline inspection, offshore wind asset management, and maritime security.