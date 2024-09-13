Northern Ocean Names New Chief Commercial Officer

Offshore drilling contractor Northern Ocean has appointed Eirik Sunde as the new Chief Commercial Officer.

Effective as of December 1, 2024, Sunde will join Northern Ocean from Transocean, where he has served as Senior Marketing Manager, overseeing commercial processes for the Norwegian sector.

“We are very pleased to welcome Eirik Sunde as the new Chief Commercial Officer of Northern Ocean. This is an important appointment for Northern Ocean in accordance with the new strategy for the company, where Northern Ocean will continue to build a strong order backlog, prepare for dividends, deleverage and participate in a much needed consolidation within the harsh-environment market,” said Arne Jacobsen, CEO of Northern Ocean.

“I am looking forward to joining Northern Ocean at such a pivotal time. The company is well-positioned to leverage its capabilities in the offshore drilling market, and I’m eager to contribute to its next phase of growth,” added Eirik Sunde.