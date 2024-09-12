Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Gulf Marine Services Lifts Backlog to $464M with Latest Long-Term Contract

Illustration (Credit: Gulf Marine Services)
Illustration (Credit: Gulf Marine Services)

Gulf Marine Services (GMS), a provider of jack-up support vessels for the global energy industry, has secured a new long-term contract for one of its vessels in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

The contract spans a total of five years, inclusive of optional extensions, and contributes to further improvement in fleetwide average day rates.

According to GMS, the contract takes its backlog to $464 million.

"We are pleased to secure this new long-term contract with one of our key regional clients. This award reinforces the continued high demand for our vessels and reflects the strong utilization of our fleet in the region.

“We remain committed to supporting our client's projects and delivering high-quality services across the GCC,” said Mansour Al Alami, GMS Executive Chairman, commented:

The GCC includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

