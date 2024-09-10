Dragados Offshore Orders 10 Liebherr Cranes for North Sea Platforms

Dragados Offshore, a subsidiary of VINCI company Cobra IS, and Liebherr have signed a frame agreement for the supply of 10 RL 2600 offshore cranes to be used on the platforms that Dragados Offshore will manufacture for European companies in the North Sea.

The Ram Luffing RL 2600 cranes will be supplied over the next five years, according to Liebherr.

The cranes have a possible maximum outreach of up to 45 meters and a lifting capacity of up to 35 tones, and are suitable for maintenance and supply work, especially in the wind power industry.

This also benefits Dragados’ latest generation of 2 GW platforms, which perform the function of an electrical substation.

Additionally, Dragados Offshore opted in for the sophisticated maintenance system, Liebherr Intelligent Maintenance, or LiMain, which enables remote service from shore for the Liebherr maritime cranes.

“The new deal validates Liebherr’s expertise in the offshore wind sector and is a significant opportunity to strengthen the existing relationships that both companies have in the offshore industry,” said Matti Basan, Senior Sales Manager at Liebherr-MCCtec Rostock.

To remind, the consortium made up of Dragados Offshore and Siemens Energy secured a $3.17 billion (€2.9 billion) contract by the German transmission system operator 50Hertz to design, build and install of two electrical conversion stations in the North Sea back in July 2024.