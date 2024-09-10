Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Dragados Offshore Orders 10 Liebherr Cranes for North Sea Platforms

(Credit: Liebherr)
(Credit: Liebherr)
RL 2600 offshore crane (Credit: Liebherr)
RL 2600 offshore crane (Credit: Liebherr)
RL 2600 offshore crane (Credit: Liebherr)
RL 2600 offshore crane (Credit: Liebherr)

Dragados Offshore, a subsidiary of VINCI company Cobra IS, and Liebherr have signed a frame agreement for the supply of 10 RL 2600 offshore cranes to be used on the platforms that Dragados Offshore will manufacture for European companies in the North Sea.

The Ram Luffing RL 2600 cranes will be supplied over the next five years, according to Liebherr.

The cranes have a possible maximum outreach of up to 45 meters and a lifting capacity of up to 35 tones, and are suitable for maintenance and supply work, especially in the wind power industry.

This also benefits Dragados’ latest generation of 2 GW platforms, which perform the function of an electrical substation.

Additionally, Dragados Offshore opted in for the sophisticated maintenance system, Liebherr Intelligent Maintenance, or LiMain, which enables remote service from shore for the Liebherr maritime cranes.

“The new deal validates Liebherr’s expertise in the offshore wind sector and is a significant opportunity to strengthen the existing relationships that both companies have in the offshore industry,” said Matti Basan, Senior Sales Manager at Liebherr-MCCtec Rostock.

To remind, the consortium made up of Dragados Offshore and Siemens Energy secured a $3.17 billion (€2.9 billion) contract by the German transmission system operator 50Hertz to design, build and install of two electrical conversion stations in the North Sea back in July 2024.

Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Cranes Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

© nblxer / Adobe Stock

Unviable Investment Climate Puts Swedish Offshore Wind...
(Credit: Vattenfall)

Vattenfall to Power Salzgitter’s Green Steel Production...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

North Sea Realism in a Busy Market

North Sea Realism in a Busy Ma

Video

Mind the Drivetrain

Mind the Drivetrain

Current News

US Gulf Coast Energy Facilities Brace for Storm Francine

US Gulf Coast Energy Facilitie

Dragados Offshore Orders 10 Liebherr Cranes for North Sea Platforms

Dragados Offshore Orders 10 Li

ASL Concludes Metocean Survey for Canada’s Gas Transmission System

ASL Concludes Metocean Survey

ADNOC Signs 15-Year LNG Supply Deal with Indian Oil

ADNOC Signs 15-Year LNG Supply

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine