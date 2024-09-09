Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Repsol Hires IKM Operations for Inspection Work at Three Fields Off Norway

(Credit: IKM Operations)
(Credit: IKM Operations)

Repsol Norge has selected IKM Operations as the provider of integrity management services at three oil and gas fields offshore Norway.

The scope of work includes engineering tasks and inspections at Repsol Norge topside facilities and subsea installations and pipelines at the Yme, Rev, and Blane fields.

The contract duration is five years, including options, according to IKM Operations.

“This is a contract where we combine the delivery from several IKM specialist companies, including the subsea engineering company IKM Ocean Design and the NDT/Inspection company IKM Inspection.

“Advanced drone technology from IKM Testing will also be utilized. Planning, engineering, and management of the contract will be carried out by IKM Operations. We truly benefit from our wide range of IKM specialist companies,” said Arne Vervik, EVP at IKM Operations.

Engineering Subsea Pipelines Industry News Activity Europe Inspection Drones Oil and Gas Pipeline Inspection

Related Offshore News

© SimonPeter / Adobe Stock

Saipem Secures $1B in Offshore Contracts from Saudi Aramco
© corlaffra / Adobe Stock

Harbour Energy Concludes Wintershall Dea Deal and Raises...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

North Sea Realism in a Busy Market

North Sea Realism in a Busy Ma

Video

Mind the Drivetrain

Mind the Drivetrain

Current News

Gulf of Mexico Offshore Platforms Evacuated Ahead of Storm Francine

Gulf of Mexico Offshore Platfo

Repsol Hires IKM Operations for Inspection Work at Three Fields Off Norway

Repsol Hires IKM Operations fo

Equinor Orders Vestas’ 15MW Turbines for Empire Wind 1 Project

Equinor Orders Vestas’ 15MW Tu

EU’s Go-Ahead Brings $22M Wave Energy Scheme Step Closer to Offshore Deployment

EU’s Go-Ahead Brings $22M Wave

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine