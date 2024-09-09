Repsol Hires IKM Operations for Inspection Work at Three Fields Off Norway

Repsol Norge has selected IKM Operations as the provider of integrity management services at three oil and gas fields offshore Norway.

The scope of work includes engineering tasks and inspections at Repsol Norge topside facilities and subsea installations and pipelines at the Yme, Rev, and Blane fields.

The contract duration is five years, including options, according to IKM Operations.

“This is a contract where we combine the delivery from several IKM specialist companies, including the subsea engineering company IKM Ocean Design and the NDT/Inspection company IKM Inspection.

“Advanced drone technology from IKM Testing will also be utilized. Planning, engineering, and management of the contract will be carried out by IKM Operations. We truly benefit from our wide range of IKM specialist companies,” said Arne Vervik, EVP at IKM Operations.