VIKING Life-Saving Equipment Expands Business in Norway

VIKING Life-Saving Equipment has expanded its network of owned service stations in Norway by acquiring the safety department of Tromsø-based company Lindrup Martinsen.

The move will ensure VIKING can deliver even better service to customers in Northern Norway, as it expands its business in the region.

Lindrup Martinsen has been a service partner for VIKING for 15 years. VIKING and Lindrup Martinsen have now agreed that VIKING will take over Lindrup Martinsen’s safety department, including 16 employees. VIKING will operate out of the existing Lindrup Martinsen facilities in Tromsø city center and Alta.

VIKING has several owned service stations in Norway – in Arendal, Bergen, Oslo, Haugesund, and Aalesund – as well as 14 service partners across the country.

The new station in Tromsø gives VIKING a permanent operation in Northern Norway, facilitating further growth in a region where demand for maritime life-saving equipment and safety systems is expected to increase, especially within fish farming and ferry operations.

According to VIKING, it will offer services within all product groups in Tromsø, including life rafts, lifeboats and davits, marine evacuation systems, personal protective equipment (immersion suits and lifejackets) and marine fire systems.

“We’re very pleased to now be able to operate our own service facilities in Northern Norway. We have had a very good relationship with Lindrup Martinsen for the last 15 years and know the team well. With the move, we have acquired good facilities and an excellent and experienced team – and will be able to improve our service offering to both existing and new customers in the region,” said Dag Songedal, Managing Director of VIKING Norway.