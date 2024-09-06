Norway Attracts 21 Bidders in Latest Oil and Gas Exploration Round

Norway's offshore exploration licensing round in mature areas, launched in May 2024, has attracted bids from 21 firms, including Shell, ConocoPhillips, Equinor, Aker BP and TotalEnergies.

The Norwegian authorities have received applications from 21 companies in the Awards in predefined areas (APA) 2024, for which the deadline for applications was set on September 3.

Most of the companies that are active on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS) have submitted applications in this year’s APA round, and the applications confirm considerable interest in exploration near existing fields and infrastructure.

Some of the 21 companies that are participating in the licensing round include Aker BP, shell, ConocoPhillips, Equinor, TotalEnergies, DNO Norge, Inpex, OKEA, OMV, Vår Energi and Repsol.

“It’s gratifying to see the continued significant interest in exploring new acreage in mature areas on the NCS, even in light of the many awards in recent APA rounds,” said Kalmar Ildstad, Director licence management in the Norwegian Offshore Directorate.

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate is now working to evaluate the applications, with emphasis on geological comprehension and plans for exploration of the areas. When production licenses are awarded, emphasis is also placed on the companies’ technical expertise and experience, as well as financial strength.

The authorities aim to award new production licenses in the announced areas in early 2025.

APA is the annual licensing round for the best-known exploration areas on the Norwegian continental shelf that are not already licensed. It comprises the majority of the available exploration areas.