Two Shelf Drilling Jack-Ups Secure Work in West Africa

Offshore drilling firm Shelf Drilling has secured new contract awards for two of its jack-up rigs in West Africa.

The first contract is for the Shelf Drilling Mentor, covering 10 wells and an estimated duration of 450 days in direct continuation of the rig’s current campaign in Nigeria. The contract value is $60 million, the company said.

In addition, Shelf Drilling secured a letter of award for the Shelf Drilling Achiever for a multi-year campaign scheduled to commence in October 2024.

The company expects to execute a contract for this program in the very near-term.

The Shelf Drilling Achiever rig is currently being mobilized to West Africa on a dry transport carrier, expected to arrive before the end of September 2024.

Concurrently, Shelf Drilling is mobilizing the Main Pass IV rig using the same dry transport carrier, and this rig is also expected to start operations before the end of 2024.

“We are very pleased with these two awards, which build on our leading position in West Africa and demonstrate the strength of this market. These awards further support our decision to mobilize the two rigs from the Middle East, and we are confident that operations for the Main Pass IV will also commence shortly after the rig’s arrival,” said Greg O’Brien, CEO of Shelf Drilling.