OEG Renewables’ New CTV Secures First Charter at German Offshore Wind Farm

OEG Renewables, a division of OEG Energy Group, has secured a five-year charter for its multi-purpose Crew Transfer Vessel (CTV) Furioso to support offshore wind farms in Germany.

OEG Renewables has completed the construction and sea trials for the CTV Furioso, which will soon embark on a five-year charter, supporting operations and maintenance (O&M) activities on offshore wind farms in Germany.

Furioso, which was designed and built in the UK, is the first Brevity Class CTV to enter the market. It was designed by naval architects Chartwell Marine and built and commissioned by OEG Renewables.

Tailored to the specific needs of the offshore wind industry, it can accommodate up to 32 personnel in flexible configurations for enhanced comfort during extended offshore stays.

OEG Renewables currently owns and operates a modern fleet of 15 multi-purpose CTV offshore vessels that operate in the UK, Europe and Taiwan supporting offshore wind construction and O&M activities.

“We are delighted to be adding this highly versatile first of the new Brevity class vessel to the OEG Renewables fleet. Our modern fleet expands OEG Renewables capabilities, integrating with the group’s other service lines to provide an unrivaled suite of services and products to meet our clients’ objectives,” said Mike James, General Manager (Fleet) at OEG Renewables.