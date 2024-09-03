Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
McDermott Decommissions Offshore Platform in Australia

© xmentoys / Adobe Stock
© xmentoys / Adobe Stock

McDermott has completed the decommissioning of the Campbell platform and associated offshore infrastructure at the Varanus Island hub in Western Australia.

Under a contract awarded to McDermott in January 2024 by Santos, the company provided engineering, procurement, removal, and transportation of the platform topsides, substructure, and associated items to an onshore facility for dismantling and disposal.

Central to the project's success was the deployment of a custom-built lifting cradle, according to McDermott.

Designed and constructed at McDermott's Batam fabrication yard, with engineering support from teams in Perth, Australia; Chennai, India; and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; the lifting cradle was specifically engineered to address the unique complexities of the platform's upper substructure.

"The successful removal of the Campbell platform topsides and substructures leveraged our expertise in circular practices and subsea project execution across the energy value chain.

“This demonstrates our commitment to support clients in tackling complex challenges with creative problem-solving solutions that enable offshore decommissioning efforts and circularity across Australia's energy sector,” said Mahesh Swaminathan, McDermott's Senior Vice President, Subsea and Floating Facilities.

