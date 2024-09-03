Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Oil Production Starts at Aker BP’s Tyrving Field

(Credit: Aker BP)

The production of oil from the Tryving filed in the Alvheim area offshore Norway, operated by Aker BP, with Petoro and PGNiG Upstream Norway as partners, has begun.

The Tyrving development leverages the planned extended lifetime for the Alvheim field and will increase production while reducing both unit costs and CO2 emissions per barrel.

The Tyrving development consists of three wells and two new subsea installations (manifolds), tied back to existing infrastructure at East Kameleon and further to the Alvheim FPSO.

Alvheim is located in the central part of the North Sea, ten kilometres west of Heimdal and close to the UK sector border. The Tyrving discoveries are approximately 5 km apart in PL102F/G and PL036E/F, located on the Heimdal Terrace.

Recoverable resources in Tyrving are estimated at around 25 million barrels of oil equivalent.

According to Aker BP, Tyrving will operate with low emissions, estimated at just 0.3 kg of CO2 per barrel.

