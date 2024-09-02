DOF Secures Another Job in Asia Pacific

Norwegian offshore vessel operator DOF Group has secured a contract for subsea decommissioning services in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

The contract award includes project management, engineering, logistics support and execution of decommissioning activities utilizing Skandi Hercules vessel.

The value of the contract has not been disclosed, but it is under $15 million, according to DOF.

The offshore campaign will be conducted in Western Australian waters and is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2024 for approximately 50 days.

“This award secures further backlog for the APAC region and we look forward to delivering a safe and successful project,” said Mons Aase, CEO DOF Group.

To news follows the contracts awarded to DOF in the APAC region at the end of August, with an estimated combined value of over $13 million.