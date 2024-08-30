DOF Subsea Grows Its APAC Backlog

DOF Subsea (DOF) on Friday announced a contract extension and a contract award securing further backlog for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

A contract extension has been secured for dive support vessel Skandi Singapore with the vessel fully committed through Q4 2024 with further options available into Q1 2025.

In addition, the latest contract secured for the region will utilise Skandi Singapore and see the vessel deployed off the Australian coast during Q1 2024. The contracted scope includes project management and engineering, fabrication, field reconfiguration and installation activities associated with extending the production life of existing offshore facilities.

Mons Aase, CEO DOF Group ASA, said, “These awards secure further backlog for the APAC region with an estimated combined value of over $13 million.”

The 107-meter Skandi Singapore is a STX DSV 06 vessel built in 2011.