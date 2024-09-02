Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petrobras Inks 26 Concession Contracts in Brazil’s Pelotas Basin

© wanfahmy / Adobe Stock
© wanfahmy / Adobe Stock

Petrobras has signed 26 concession contracts, acquired in partnership with Shell, for the blocks located in the Pelotas Basin, offshore Brazil.

The concession contracts are part of the fourth Permanent Concession Offer Cycle of the public session held by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) in December 2023.

The consortium will have Petrobras as operator, with a 70% stake, and Shell with a 30% stake.

The contracts refer to blocks P-M-1277, P-M-1279, P-M-1281, P-M-1361, P-M-1363, P-M-1441, P-M-1443, P-M-1357, P-M-1359, P-M-1439, P-M-1516, P-M-1518, P-M-1595, P-M-1597, P-M-1793, P-M-1795, P-M-1838, P-M-1840, P-M-1520, P-M-1522, P-M-1599, P-M-1674, P-M-1676, P-M-1678, P-M-1743, P-M-1799.

In this auction of the fourth Permanent Concession Offer Cycle, Petrobras also acquired three other blocks in partnership, whose contracts will be signed later according to the ANP's schedule.

The signing of these contracts is in accordance with the company's long-term strategy with the aim of diversifying its portfolio, according to Petrobras, which said it also strengthens its position as the main operator of oil fields located in deep and ultra-deep waters, potentializing the decomposition of reserves for the future.

Industry News Activity South America Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Nicholas Pantin (Credit: Archer Well Services)

Archer and Raptor Data Join Forces for Well Integrity...
SK6000 (Credit: Mammoet)

Mammoet Launches World’s Strongest Land-Based Crane for...

Insight

North Sea Realism in a Busy Market

North Sea Realism in a Busy Ma

Video

Mind the Drivetrain

Mind the Drivetrain

Current News

Turkey's Botas Strikes 10-Year LNG Supply Deal with Shell

Turkey's Botas Strikes 10-Year

DOF Secures Another Job in Asia Pacific

DOF Secures Another Job in Asi

Archer and Raptor Data Join Forces for Well Integrity Services

Archer and Raptor Data Join Fo

Unviable Investment Climate Puts Swedish Offshore Wind Project on Pause

Unviable Investment Climate Pu

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine