Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

GE Vernova Says Offshore Wind Turbine Blade Failures Are Unrelated

(Photo: Vineyard Wind)
(Photo: Vineyard Wind)

GE Vernova on Friday said recent turbine blade failures at two offshore wind farms in the United States and the United Kingdom are unrelated.

The statement comes as the company has been grappling with fallout from three separate blade accidents in four months.

The most recent occurred on Aug. 22 at the Dogger Bank wind farm off the coast of Yorkshire in the North Sea, a little over a month after a blade fell apart at the Vineyard Wind project off the coast of Massachusetts and sent debris onto nearby beaches.

"We continue to investigate the recent offshore wind events involving our blades and are taking every necessary step with customers and authorities to safely move forward with the installation of the Dogger Bank and Vineyard Wind farms," GE Vernova said in an emailed statement. "Our current analyses indicate that the causes of the recent blade events are unrelated."

The August incident occurred when the turbine blade was left in a fixed position during a storm with high winds, according to a statement on the Dogger Bank web site. The turbine was still in the process of being commissioned, or tested, by GE Vernova, the statement said.

Dogger Bank is a partnership between Britain's SSE Renewables and Norwegian companies Equinor and Vargronn.

Vineyard Wind is a joint venture between Avangrid and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners.


(Reuters - Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Technology Offshore Activity Europe North America Renewables Turbines Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

WindServe Frontier (Photo: Senesco Marine)

Senesco Launches Fifth CTV for WindServe Marine
© Thomas / Adobe Stock

US Moving Forward with Second Central Atlantic Offshore...

Insight

North Sea Realism in a Busy Market

North Sea Realism in a Busy Ma

Video

Mind the Drivetrain

Mind the Drivetrain

Current News

DOF Subsea Grows Its APAC Backlog

DOF Subsea Grows Its APAC Back

Talos Energy CEO Tim Duncan Steps Down

Talos Energy CEO Tim Duncan St

Trinidad and Venezuela Set to Launch Seismic Survey at Joint Gas Fields

Trinidad and Venezuela Set to

GE Vernova Says Offshore Wind Turbine Blade Failures Are Unrelated

GE Vernova Says Offshore Wind

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine