Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Oceaneering Reports Multiple UK North Sea Contract Wins

(Photo: Oceaneering)
(Photo: Oceaneering)

Oceaneering International, Inc. announced that its UK subsidiary, Oceaneering International Services Limited, has secured multiple contracts for decommissioning, inspection, subsea preparation, and installation support services in the U.K. sector of the North Sea. The contracts were awarded by multiple operators in the region and, when combined, total an estimated 65 days with options to extend the contract durations. 

These operations are expected to begin in August 2024 and will be supported utilizing the Island Offshore multiservice vessel (MSV) Island Frontier, which Oceaneering has previously operated in West Africa and the Black Sea. Oceaneering has extended its charter for the MSV Island Frontier until December 2025.  

These contracts will be managed and executed from Oceaneering’s UK North Sea hub in Aberdeen, Scotland.  

Javier Falcon, Senior Manager of Oceaneering’s Offshore Projects Group, Europe and the Middle East, said, “These contract awards are a significant achievement as we strategically target growth in a key regional market. Our advanced product and service portfolio allows us to deliver cost-effective solutions, and these awards are the culmination of strong engagement with key clients in the region. We are confident that these projects will allow us to showcase our expertise and execution capabilities.”

Offshore Industry News Activity Europe

Related Offshore News

Image courtesy Eidesvik Offshore

Ammonia Fuelled Platform Supply Vessels to Cut GHG...
Copyright Christophe/AdobeStock

Hess Guyana's Value is Central to Exxon Mobile Spat

Insight

North Sea Realism in a Busy Market

North Sea Realism in a Busy Ma

Video

Mind the Drivetrain

Mind the Drivetrain

Current News

China’s New Installation Vessel Capable of Installing 20MW Turbines

China’s New Installation Vesse

CNOOC Positive on Fossil Fuel Demand

CNOOC Positive on Fossil Fuel

Shell to Cut Oil Exploration Workforce

Shell to Cut Oil Exploration W

First Oregon Offshore Wind Lease Sale Announced

First Oregon Offshore Wind Lea

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine