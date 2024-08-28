Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
IK Group Spins Off Norclamp

Image courtesy IK Group
Image courtesy IK Group

IK Group launched Norclamp, a new company dedicated to meeting the rising demand for subsea pipeline repairs.

In response to the increasing need for maintenance solutions in the subsea pipeline repair segment, IK Group spun off its repair clamp business unit from IK Subsea to establish Norclamp.

The company's flagship product line is market-ready and includes three distinct standardized clamps: the Split Clamp, the Compact Clamp, and the Infinity Clamp, all designed for versatility, offering various dimensions and pressure ratings options.  

