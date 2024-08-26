Østensjø Rederi Orders Offshore Support Vessel from Gondan

Norwegian-headquartered offshore vessel owner Østensjø Rederi has placed an order with Spanish shipbuilder Gondan for a new offshore support vessel (OSV).

The 120-meter vessel was designed by Salt Ship Design of Norway and will be built at Gondan's facilities in Asturias, Spain, for scheduled delivery in the second half of 2027.

Featuring a 23-meter beam and accommodations for up to 180 personnel in daylight cabins, the new vessel will be equipped to perform a wide range of offshore operations, including inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR), construction, walk-to-work services and cable laying.

“In a rapidly changing industry, the main design objective has been to create a versatile vessel that can serve across segments,” said Kristian Helland Vea, CEO of Østensjø Rederi. “While we cannot predict the future, we are comfortable this vessel will meet both the current and future market needs and remain relevant for all activates we expect will take place in the ocean space for years to come.”

In addition, the newbuild will be powered by a hybrid propulsion system, integrating battery technology with other energy-saving innovations such as heat recovery systems. The design is also said to be prepared for other low carbon technology in the future, Østensjø Rederi said.

“The ordering aligns with our ongoing efforts to modernize our fleet, our commitment to new technology, and our dedication to decarbonization,” Vea said.

“The construction of this vessel is a massive project, and we are pleased to have Astilleros Gondan as our partner. We know each other well and their proven track record and ability to meet our high standards make them the ideal choice for us. We are eager to start the project and watch the vessel come to life,” Vea added.

Alvaro Platero Díaz, president of Gondan, said, “Our relationship with Østensjø Rederi began over 20 years ago, starting a successful journey of collaboration. Together, we’ve consistently advanced maritime innovation, delivering some of the most cutting-edge vessels in the industry. We are proud to build and deliver this new ocean energy support vessel for Østensjø Rederi, further strengthening our long-standing partnership for many years to come.”

Østensjø Rederi's new vessel will be equipped to perform a wide range of offshore operations. (Image: Salt Ship Design)