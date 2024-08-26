Wood Advances CCS Projects Offshore Norway

Engineering firm Wood said it is advancing three carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

The company has assessed the technical feasibility of the Trudvang, Luna and Havstjerne CCS projects, which combined can store up to 21 million tonnes of CO2 annually, the equivalent of nearly half of Norway’s total CO2 emissions in 2023 (46.6 million tonnes).

Wood’s techno-economic assessments – the method for evaluating the economic performance of technology – have laid the groundwork for sustainable CO2 transportation solutions, enabling the projects to progress to the next stage of development, the company said. The assessment included cutting-edge flow assurance simulations, development of CO2 specifications, specialized subsea field layouts and innovative marine loading and offloading solutions.

The CCS licenses are owned by Sval, Storegga and Vår Energi (Trudvang), Wintershall Dea and Total (Luna) and Wintershall Dea and Altera (Havstjerne). Wood’s technical experts from Stavanger, Sandefjord, Galway, Aberdeen and Reading are working together to deliver these scopes.

Azad Hessamodini, Executive President of Consulting at Wood, said, “I am incredibly proud of our advisory team's dedication and expertise, which have been instrumental in driving these projects forward. Our long-standing presence in the North Sea, combined with the strategic scopes of work we have secured in the Norwegian Continental Shelf, underscore our commitment to bringing investible and scalable decarbonization solution to the region. We are honored to support Norway in its journey towards a low carbon future.”

A key technology for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and mitigating climate change, offshore CCS involves capturing carbon dioxide emissions from industrial sources and transporting them to be stored in geological formations beneath the seabed. Norway is a leading nation in this field, with significant investments and projects such as the Sleipner and Northern Lights initiatives.