Phoenix Divers Complete Underwater Inspection at Talos' Thunderhawk Platform

(Photo: Photo: Phoenix International Holdings)
A commercial dive crew from Phoenix International Holdings recently completed an underwater inspection in lieu of drydocking (UWILD) for Talos Energy on the Thunderhawk platform at MC-736-A in the Gulf of Mexico.

Using a deep air package and a dive crew consisting of six divers, six tenders and one supervisor, Phoenix worked 16-hour days diving nonstop for 36 days and completed 164 dives (155 Sur/D O2 dives and 8 No/D). Completed tasks included magnetic particle inspection (MPI) of 119 welds, close visual inspection (CVI) of 300 welds, and general visual inspection (GVI) of 200 welds.

Jon Regh, Houston area manager at Phoenix, said, “We are pleased to have completed another successful project for long-term client Talos Energy. We have worked extensively on offshore oil and gas facilities all over the Gulf of Mexico for over two decades, and nondestructive testing (NDT) is a core capability that Phoenix offers our clients to help maintain the quality of their assets.”

Offshore Energy Subsea Inspection & Repair & Maintenance Divers

