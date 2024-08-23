Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Equinor to Resume Gullfaks C Output After Well Incident

The Gullfaks C oil and gas platform in the North Sea (Photo: Equinor)
Norway's Equinor has begun work to resume output at its Gullfaks C oil and gas platform in the North Sea after a shutdown on Sunday, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The incident was caused by problems with one of the platform's wells, the company said late on Sunday, adding that the Gullfaks A and B platforms were running as normal.

Equinor late on Monday tested the well and concluded that the situation had normalized, the spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"Work has begun to prepare for startup of production," he added.

Gullfaks C produces mostly oil. It also processes and exports oil and gas from the nearby Tordis field.

Equinor operates the field and has 51% stake, while its partners, Norway state-owned firm Petoro and Austria's OMV OMVV.VI, hold 30% and 19%, respectively.


(Reuters - Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)

