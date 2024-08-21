Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Northern Ocean Names Arne Jacobsen CEO

(Photo: Northern Ocean)
(Photo: Northern Ocean)

Offshore drilling contractor Northern Ocean announced it has appointed Arne Jacobsen as its new chief executive officer.

Jacobsen was previously the CEO of Orion, a joint venture between Hayfin Capital and Transocean, and has experience as a senior investment advisor for the oil and gas investment portfolio of Hayfin Capital.

Beyond his background as an investment professional, Jacobsen holds extensive commercial and operational experience from the oil and gas industry. Before joining Hayfin Capital, Jacobsen held leading positions in Songa Offshore and Ocean Rig, where he was positioned both in Brazil, South Korea and Norway.

Gary Casswell, chairman of Northern Ocean's board of directors, said, "We are very pleased to welcome Arne Jacobsen as the new chief executive officer of Northern Ocean Ltd. With his deep industry insight, broad experience from operational and commercial positions, coupled with financial expertise, he is ideally suited to further develop the company."

Jacobsen said, "Northern Ocean Ltd. owns two of the most sophisticated offshore drilling units in the industry, which provides a strong foundation for the future development of the company. I look forward to exploring opportunities to further grow the company and to ensure safe and efficient operations of our assets with the aim of generating attractive returns for our shareholders."

Drilling Industry News Offshore jobs

Related Offshore News

Copyright Christophe/AdobeStock

Hess Guyana's Value is Central to Exxon Mobile Spat
Deepsea Atlantic rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

Norway Greenlights Equinor’s Drilling Ops in North Sea

Insight

Europe's Gas Surplus Nearly Dried Up

Europe's Gas Surplus Nearly Dr

Video

Mind the Drivetrain

Mind the Drivetrain

Current News

Northern Ocean Names Arne Jacobsen CEO

Northern Ocean Names Arne Jaco

Norway Calls on Oil Firms to Boost Exploration and Investment

Norway Calls on Oil Firms to B

High Costs Plague Denmark's North Sea Energy Island Project

High Costs Plague Denmark's No

BP Picks Designers for Kaskida FPU in the US Gulf of Mexico

BP Picks Designers for Kaskida

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine