Aker BP, Aize Expand with SaaS Partnership

Aize announced an expansion of the strategic collaboration with Aker BP to include a Software-as-a-service (SaaS) agreement for all relevant facilities.

Aize and Aker BP have focused their combined development efforts on two areas: Develop a digital twin that aims to support the current needs of today’s brownfield projects while supporting the development of the product to suit Yggdrasil asset operational needs, the biggest ongoing development on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

With Yggdrasil utilizing Aize for platform visualization and collaboration, Skarv FPSO has also begun its operational journey with Aize.

"Adopting the SaaS model is the natural next step in strengthening the strategic partnership between Aker BP, Aize and Cognite,' said Thomas Hoff-Hansen CIO from AKER BP. "Today, we begin using a solution co-developed as a true partnership to generate value for our business. We will continue our fast-moving digitalisation journey and change how we work in the phases of projects and operations in our industry."



