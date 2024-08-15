ExxonMobil Reports Near Miss During Crew Change Offshore Canada

ExxonMobil Canada Properties (EMCP) reported a near miss event occurred on August 7, 2024, during a gangway crew change between the survey vessel Amazon Conqueror and offshore supply vessel (OSV) Victory G off Canada's East Coast.

Operations were halted when it was indicated that the gangway was approaching operating condition limits for safely transporting personnel. Subsequently, the gangway detached from the landing platform on the Victory G and was left suspended between the two vessels.

There were no injuries to personnel during this incident, as access to the gangway was restricted prior to the event. The gangway has since been taken out of service and will remain out of commission until it has been repaired or replaced and recertified. The incident had the potential for fatality.

EMCP has initiated an investigation into the root cause of the incident, which the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (C-NLOPB) is monitoring.