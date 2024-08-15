Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ExxonMobil Reports Near Miss During Crew Change Offshore Canada

© Janis / Adobe Stock
© Janis / Adobe Stock

ExxonMobil Canada Properties (EMCP) reported a near miss event occurred on August 7, 2024, during a gangway crew change between the survey vessel Amazon Conqueror and offshore supply vessel (OSV) Victory G off Canada's East Coast.

Operations were halted when it was indicated that the gangway was approaching operating condition limits for safely transporting personnel. Subsequently, the gangway detached from the landing platform on the Victory G and was left suspended between the two vessels.

There were no injuries to personnel during this incident, as access to the gangway was restricted prior to the event. The gangway has since been taken out of service and will remain out of commission until it has been repaired or replaced and recertified. The incident had the potential for fatality.

EMCP has initiated an investigation into the root cause of the incident, which the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (C-NLOPB) is monitoring.

Offshore Casualties People Industry News Accidents

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Vard)

Vard to Build Energy Construction Vessel for Norwegian...
Kevin Kroll (Credit: RWE)

RWE Appoints COO for Its US Renewables Business

Insight

Europe's Gas Surplus Nearly Dried Up

Europe's Gas Surplus Nearly Dr

Video

First LNG Cargo Sets Sail from New Fortress Energy’s Mexico FLNG (Video)

First LNG Cargo Sets Sail from

Current News

Orsted Might Consider Chinese Turbines

Orsted Might Consider Chinese

ExxonMobil Reports Near Miss During Crew Change Offshore Canada

ExxonMobil Reports Near Miss D

Ørsted Delays US Offshore Wind Project as Impairment Losses Hit

Ørsted Delays US Offshore Wind

Petrobras Puts Two Techdof’s PLSVs Back to Work

Petrobras Puts Two Techdof’s P

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine