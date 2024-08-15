Petrobras Puts Two Techdof’s PLSVs Back to Work

Petrobras has awarded contracts to Techdof, a joint venture between DOF Subsea and TechnipFMC, for two of its pipelay support vessel (PLSVs).

Petrobras extended the existing contract for PLSV Skandi Açu to mid-2026. This extension will be followed by the new three-year contract ending mid-2029, DOF informed.

Skandi Açu is designed to achieve a 650-tonne laying tension capacity, enabling the installation of large diameter flexible pipes in ultra deepwater environments, such as the Brazilian pre-salt.

The vessel has been built by VARD in Romania and Norway.

Also, the PLSV Skandi Buzios went back on-hire to Petrobras on August 1, 2024.

The 146-meter-long Skandi Buzios, built in 2016, is designed for subsea construction, pipe laying, IRM, and ROV services up to 3000 m depth.

Both vessels are owned by Techdof AS, a joint venture between DOF Subsea (50%) and TechnipFMC (50%).

“We are pleased to announce another award under this PLSV tender, adding important back log to the Group, and it confirms our long relationship with Petrobras,” said Mons S. Aase, CEO of DOF Group.