AI Tools Lift ADNOC's SARB Field Production Capacity for 25%

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has started Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled digital operations at its offshore Satah Al Razboot (SARB) field, achieving 25% increase in production capacity with the help of advanced digital technologies.

The increase at SARB field, to a total of 140,000 barrels per day (bpd), supports ADNOC’s target to increase its production capacity to 5 million barrels of oil per day by 2027.

Located 120 kilometers northwest of Abu Dhabi, the digital solutions implemented onsite at SARB allow the field to be operated remotely from Zirku island, 20 km away.

Remote monitoring, smart well operations and production management technologies are integrated at the remote control center for optimized real-time decision-making.

This has enabled the accelerated growth in field capacity with reduced costs and emissions. The field’s digitalization will enable the deployment of additional AI solutions to further enhance and optimize operations, according to ADNOC.

The technologies that are deployed at SARB field include tools developed by AIQ, the Abu Dhabi-based AI champion delivering transformative solutions to the energy sector.

AIQ solutions DrillRep and OptiDrill process data from rigs and wells at the field, enhancing drilling efficiency and optimization. By utilizing daily drilling data reports and rig sensor data, AIQ’s technology supports drilling operations with the necessary insights and actions to optimize the drilling process

“By deploying industry-leading technologies at SARB field, we have increased production capacity while enhancing the safety, sustainability and efficiency of our operations, strengthening ADNOC’s position as one of the world’s lowest-cost and least carbon intensive energy producers,” said Abdulmunim Saif Al Kindy, ADNOC Upstream Executive Director.