Equinor Picks SHI as Preferred Supplier for Korean 750 MW Floating Wind Project

(Credit: Equinor)

Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) and Equinor have signed a preferred supplier agreement for floating structures for the 750 MW Bandibuli offshore wind project being developed in South Korea.

The supplier agreement for the fabrication and marshalling of the floating substructures for Bandibuli’s wind turbines was signed by SHI and Equinor on August 7, 2024.

In June, Equinor and SHI committed to collaborate on the Bandibuli floating offshore wind project development and both parties had discussion to utilize SHI’s Shinhannae Yard located in Geoje as the marshalling (turbine integration onto floaters) yard for the Bandibuli floating offshore wind project.

Turbine integration onto a floating substructure is a new industry in Korea, and through this joint cooperation on Bandibuli there will be technology transfer to Korea ensuring that SHI will be in prime position in this expanding global market segment, the companies said.

The 750 MW project, to be located around 70km offshore Usan, is competing in the upcoming Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) auction.

The Bandibuli project will potentially be the first major joint project between Equinor and SHI in renewable energy. Success in the auction will lay a solid foundation for future collaboration, reinforcing both companies’ commitment to renewable energy.

If Equinor’s Bandibuli project wins the auction, SHI will be in charge of fabricating 50 substructures for floating offshore wind power generators with a 15 MW capacity and marshalling to integrate the substructures with the towers and wind turbines.

The cumulative weight of the 50 substructures is exceeding more than 200,000 tonnes. Korean government plans to announce the winners of the auction later in 2024.

