ASCO Wraps Up Decom Support Work Off Australia

(Credit: ASCO)
(Credit: ASCO)

Scotland-based logistics and materials management company ASCO has completed a six-figure contract with Onslow Marine Support Base (OMSB) in Western Australia, supporting the offshore decommissioning sector.

As part of the contract, ASCO mobilized two radiation safety officers (RSOs) as well as NORM (Naturally Occurring Radioactive Material) and mercury monitoring and analysis equipment to the OMSB site.

The RSOs delivered on-site training for NORM awareness, and monitoring for various hazards such as benzene, H2S (hydrogen sulphide) with a particular focus on NORM and mercury.

The RSOs helped optimize the site, ensuring that supervised areas were set up correctly and any contaminated materials were properly managed and contained. The team enhanced OMSB's management plans and risk assessments, ensuring top-tier radiation management and site safety operations.

“To drive an effective and compliant outcome for the receival, handling and storage of potentially radioactive items, OMSB selected ASCO as its radiation specialist. ASCO’s international experience with radioactive items has allowed projects undertaken to appropriately manage the risks while not impacting the schedule of the works,” said Andre Veder, OMSB’s chief operating officer.

“This contract signals significant growth for ASCO in Western Australia. Our work in the North Sea has led the way in global decommissioning activity for a number of years now and we’re excited to bring that experience to Western Australia,” added Lee Vettese, business development manager - environmental services and decommissioning at ASCO.

