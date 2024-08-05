Topside and Jacket for ONE-Dyas’ OW-Powered Gas Platform Sail Away from HSM’s Shipyard

HSM Offshore Energy has completed the load out the N05-A topside and jacket for ONE-Dyas at its Schiedam yard in the Netherlands, which set sail to its final location to become part of the first electrified gas production platform in the North Sea that runs completely on offshore wind power.

The topside and jacket were positioned onto the H-406 barge, owned by Heerema Marine Contractors, utilizing Self-Propelled Modular Transporters (SPMTs) operated by Mammoet and managed by HSM.

The topside and jacket will be transported to their designated site in the North Sea, where installation will take place.

ONE-Dyas anticipates commencing gas production by the end of 2024, according to HSM.

The NO5-A project involves the creation of an offshore platform comprising a topside and a six-legged non-battered jacket.

The topside dimensions are 61.5 by 34 by 15 meters, with a weight of 3200 tonnes, while the jacket measures 40 by 20 by 50 meters and weighs 2800 tonnes.

Upon completion, the NO5-A Platform will be the first electrified gas production platform in the North Sea, powered entirely by offshore renewable energy from the nearby Riffgat Offshore Wind Farm.





“The successful load out and sail away of the N05-A topside and jacket is a proof to our team’s expertise and commitment to perfection. We are excited to contribute to the energy transition and a sustainable energy-mix with this groundbreaking project,” said Hans Leerdam, Commercial Director of HSM.

Designed as a permanent manned installation, the N05-A platform will operate as a Not Normally Manned Installation (NNMI), making it an Autonomous Production Location (APL).

The export route will utilize a pipeline connected to the existing Noordgastransport (NGT) pipeline network, facilitating delivery to customers in the Netherlands and Germany.

ONE-Dyas sanctioned the N05-A gas field development in September 2022, saying at the time that the project was the largest investment in a natural gas development in the Netherlands in the past 15 years.

The N05-A platform location will be located about 20 kilometers north of the islands of Borkum, Rottumerplaat, and Schiermonnikoog.