Giant FPSO Almirante Tamandaré Sets Sail for Petrobras’ Brazil Field (Video)

The floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) Almirante Tamandaré, which is set to be the largest to ever operate in Brazilian waters, has started its journey from China to serve Petrobras in the Santos Basin.

The FPSO started its journey from the China Merchants Heavy Industry (CMHI) shipyard in China on July 31 to Brazil where it will be deployed at Petrobras’ Búzios field.

With a processing capacity of 225,000 barrels of oil and 12 million m3 of gas per day, the FPSO Almirante Tamandaré will be the largest FPSO deployed in Brazilian water until now.





It will have an estimated greenhouse gas (GHG) emission intensity below 10 kgCO2e/boe and will benefit from emission reduction technologies such as the closed flare technology which increases gas utilization, preventing it from being burnt into the atmosphere.

The FPSO was built under SBM Offshore's Fast4Ward program, which includes a new build, multi-Purpose Floater hull combined with several standardized topsides modules.

SBM Offshore signed the project financing of FPSO Almirante Tamandaré for a total of $1.63 billion back in 2023.

The Dutch company in July 2021 signed contracts with Brazil's Petrobras for the 26.25 years lease and operation of the FPSO.

The FPSO Almirante Tamandaré is owned and operated by a special purpose company owned by affiliated companies of SBM Offshore (55%) and its partners (45%).