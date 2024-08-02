RWE Appoints COO for Its US Renewables Business

RWE has appointed Kevin Kroll to serve as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of its U.S. renewables business, RWE Clean Energy.

Starting August 1, under the lead of Andrew Flanagan, CEO of RWE Clean Energy, Kroll will complete the Executive Leadership Team of the company which also includes Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Ingmar Ritzenhofen and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Christoph Hunfeld.

Kroll joins RWE Clean Energy from McKinsey & Company where he worked as partner and spent nearly a decade advising private and public sector clients in achieving their decarbonization and sustainability goals.

In his role as COO, Kevin will be responsible for continuing growing the business and overseeing engineering, construction and operations across RWE’s growing fleet of renewable generation assets in North America that now exceeds 130 operating projects.

His responsibilities in detail include Project Execution, Performance Management & Engineering, Asset Management, and Operations & Maintenance.

“With his extensive knowledge of the global energy sector and a career-long commitment to promoting decarbonized energy infrastructure, Kevin’s experience is an excellent addition to the RWE Clean Energy team.

“His expertise will largely contribute to efficiently managing our existing fleet and deliver consistently our ambitious growth targets in a value-accretive manner. I warmly welcome Kevin to our team and look forward to the impact he will make to our organization,” said Andrew Flanagan, CEO of RWE Clean Energy.