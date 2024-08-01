Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

BP Takes Operatorship of Oman's Large-Scale Green Hydrogen Scheme

(Credit: DEME)
(Credit: DEME)

DEME and OQ have signed an agreement with BP, which will join the companies as an equity partner and operator in the HYPORT Duqm project, a large-scale green hydrogen scheme being developed in Oman.

BP will acquire a 49% stake, while OQ and DEME will each maintain a 25.5% stake in the project company.

The agreement will enable BP to become part of the green hydrogen project situated in Oman’s Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD). The transaction will be completed in the third quarter of 2024, the partners said.

The first operational, large-scale green hydrogen project in Oman HYPORT Duqm is being developed on an area of 150 km² within the SEZAD at Duqm in Oman. The production of green hydrogen to green ammonia will be powered by both wind and solar energy, with a combined capacity of approximately 1.3 GW under Phase 1 and potentially more than 2.7 GW upon completion of Phase 2.

The downstream operations plan is to be fully integrated with the infrastructure at the Port of Duqm to handle green molecules and channel them for export into European and Asian markets.

The molecules could possibly serve to apply across several industries that are on their path to sustainable decarbonization.

Currently, the project is in the pre-front-end engineering design phase, with the commercial operations date scheduled for 2030-2031.

In June 2023, DEME and its development partner OQ, the leading global integrated energy group in Oman, signed a project development agreement with Hydrom, which represents Oman’s national interest in green hydrogen and is regulated by the Ministry of Energy and Minerals.

Middle East Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Green Hydrogen

Related Offshore News

© halberg / Adobe Stock

GB Energy and Crown Estate Launch Offshore Wind...
DEME Offshore’s Viking Neptun (Credit: DEME Offshore)

All Inter-Array Cables Laid at Dogger Bank’s First 1.2GW...

Insight

Underwater Power Grids Could Revolutionize How the US East Coast Gets Its Electricity

Underwater Power Grids Could R

Video

Balmoral Leverages O&G Expertise into New Energy Markets

Balmoral Leverages O&G Experti

Current News

Underwater Power Grids Could Revolutionize How the US East Coast Gets Its Electricity

Underwater Power Grids Could R

Petrofac Secures Multi-Million-Dollar FEED Contract for Aramis CCS Project

Petrofac Secures Multi-Million

North Sea Oil and Gas Producers Say UK Windfall Tax is a 'Wrecking Ball'

North Sea Oil and Gas Producer

Rana, MDL Conclude Pipe Installation in Mediterranean

Rana, MDL Conclude Pipe Instal

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine