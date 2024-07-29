Apollo Wraps Up Trials of Quick Connector for Floating Offshore Renewables

Engineering company Apollo has completed the offshore trials for its PALM Quick Connection System (QCS), designed to streamline the efficient hook-up and disconnection of cables or moorings for floating offshore renewable energy devices.

The trials, which took place from the end of March to the end of May 2024 in Orkney, demonstrated the robust capabilities of the system in real-sea conditions, according to Apollo.

Developed through the Wave Energy Scotland (WES) Quick Connection Systems program and with support from the Offshore Wind Growth Partnership, the PALM QCS is designed to simplify the efficient hook-up and disconnection of cables and/or moorings for floating offshore renewables.

The system is said to be able to reduce operational costs by enabling quick connections via the winching action of a conventional tow tug, thereby avoiding the need to tow devices to port for maintenance. It allows connection and disconnection in higher sea states and removes the need for connections to be carried out on deck.

The PALM QCS is a mechanical system that can also incorporate electrical wet mate connectors bringing both together using the winching action alone. During the recent trials in Orkney, the system withstood severe weather conditions, including Storm Kathleen, and demonstrated its robustness through multiple connect and disconnect operations.

“It is reassuring to see the PALM perform exactly as Apollo hoped, including its capabilities in challenging weather conditions. Quick connection technologies are an exciting enabling development for offshore marine renewables and WES looks forward to seeing Apollo continue to develop their technology and collaborate further within the marine renewables sector,” said Tim Hurst, Managing Director of Wave Energy Scotland.