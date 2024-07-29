OEG Acquires Offshore Wind O&M Specialist

OEG Energy Group has completed the acquisition of Offshore Painting Services (OPS Wind), a provider of specialist operations and maintenance (O&M) and training services to the offshore wind sector.

OPS Wind has its head office in Liverpool with a regional office in Llandudno, North Wales, and will join OEG’s renewables division, OEG Renewables.

The acquisition will enhance the ability to offer integrated service solutions which are attractive for offshore wind developers and OEMs that want to increase project efficiencies and lower interface risk with contractors, according to OEG.

OPS Wind has established itself as a provider of topside asset integrity services which help to improve operational efficiency, safety, and asset protection for offshore wind farm infrastructure.

The company provides composite protective solutions, has around 100 highly skilled service and maintenance technicians and operates a bespoke training facility (OPS Training) in Liverpool.

“We are very pleased to welcome OPS Wind to OEG. This strategic and highly complementary acquisition will strengthen and expand our topside service line as well as introduce a valuable new training offering to develop the skills and knowledge offshore personnel need to safely work and perform critical operations on offshore wind assets.

“Furthermore, it positions OEG Renewables as the leader in the provision of integrated solutions to the offshore wind sector,” said Eric Briar, Managing Director for OEG Renewables.