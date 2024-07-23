Energean Makes FID for Katlan Development in Mediterranean Sea

Oil and gas company Energean has taken final investment decision (FID) for the Katlan development project in Israel, outlining the plan for the first gas in the first half of 2027.

The Katlan area will be developed in a phased approach through a subsea tieback to the existing Energean Power FPSO. The development will extend the production plateau from the FPSO with volumes that do not incur seller royalties or carry export restrictions.

Production will underpin Energean's existing gas sales agreements plus target international markets, with the first gas is planned for the first half of 2027.

The recent EPCI contract for the subsea scope, awarded to TechnipFMC, includes four-well-slot tieback capacity to a single large 30-kilometer production line, which can be used by future Katlan area phases.

Capital expenditure is expected to be approximately $1.2 billion, which includes the subsea infrastructure, an upgrade of the FPSO topsides related to MEG treatment, injection and storage (which will benefit all future subsea tie-back developments) and drilling the first two production wells of the development - Athena and Zeus, 170 mmboe (includes 26 bcm of gas) of 2P reserves.

Energean has also confirmed that the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has granted the associated 30-year lease for the Katlan area including a 20-year extension option.

The Ministry has also ratified the Hermes discovery in the newly named Drakon area (Block 31) made as part of the drilling campaign in 2022.

"This decision marks yet another positive milestone on Energean's growth journey. The decision to move ahead with Katlan will not surprise anyone that knows our successful track record, given our commitment to the swift development and production of gas assets.

"We are pleased that the Ministry has officially granted the 30-year lease for Katlan and confirmed our 2022 Hermes discovery, which de-risked the nearby accumulations and represents attractive potential in the newly named Drakon area (Block 31).

"By developing Katlan, we will unlock further value in the Israeli subsurface that will provide additional energy security and drive sustainable development, both in Israel and the broader region,” said Mathios Rigas, Chief Executive Officer of Energean.

The Katlan area was discovered by Energean in 2022. Energean is the 100% owner and operator of the Katlan Lease (I/21 Katlan).

The fields are located in water depths of up to 1,800 metres.