TGS Gets Ultra High-Res 3D Survey Job

TGS, a global provider of energy data and intelligence, has secured an Ultra High Resolution 3D (UHR3D) acquisition contract in Europe.

This 45-day contract reinforces and strengthens TGS' position in the offshore wind, data and characterization market, and underscores its commitment to delivering high-quality data solutions.

According to the company, the survey is also offering substantially more detailed subsurface data for shallower targets compared to traditional seismic acquisition methods.

The Ramform Vanguard will mobilize for the survey in the third quarter of 2024. TGS will also handle the imaging and interpretation of the collected data including UHR3D and Auxiliary measurements.

“Our geophysical approach to map and understand the shallow subsurface layers with a UHR3D system is significantly more efficient than conventional site survey solutions, and energy companies value the shorter lead time for accessing high-quality data.

“The offshore wind site characterization market is growing, and this project demonstrates the vital role that data and subsurface characterization play in our clients’ decision-making process for offshore wind projects. We remain excited about the growth opportunities for New Energy in the new TGS,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.

To remind, Norway-based seismic firms TGS and PGS have officially completed their merger earlier in July, creating a ‘premier’ energy data company.

The integration will enable companies to leverage a wider pool of technological resources and expertise, significantly boosting the operational efficiency, innovation and customer engagement strategies.