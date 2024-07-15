Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Saipem Secures $500M Offshore Job in Saudi Arabia

© corlaffra / Adobe Stock

Italian offshore energy services firm Saipem has secured work two offshore projects in Saudi Arabia, under the existing long-term contract with Saudi state-owned oil and gas giant Saudi Aramco.

Saipem’s scope of work under the first project involves the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of a crude trunkline of approximately 50 km with a diameter of 42 inches for the Abu Safah field.

The activities related to the second project involve the production maintenance programs of the Berri and Manifa fields.

The overall amount of the two projects is approximately $500 million, Saipem said.

