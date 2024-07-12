ADIPEC Technical Conference Receives Record-breaking 5,977 Submissions

The ADIPEC 2024 Technical Conference has received a record 5,977 submissions, a 16% increase over last year, with major submission growth seen in the AI and Digital Transformation and Energy Transition and Decarbonization categories, and increased submissions from African and Arab states.

The ADIPEC Technical Conference is a key part of ADIPEC, the world’s largest energy event, which takes place on 4-7 November 2024 in Abu Dhabi. Organized by SPE, the Technical Conference this year will feature 159 sessions across 12 categories, for which energy experts and engineers from around the world submit their work to be considered for presentation.

“As chairman of the ADIPEC Technical Conference, I am immensely proud to announce a historic milestone of 5,977 technical submissions received this year. This unprecedented volume of contributions underscores ADIPEC's vital role as a premier forum for innovative dialogue and exchange within the global energy sector. I extend my heartfelt thanks to all authors – the pioneering experts that continue to drive our industry forward, fostering the advancements and collaborative spirit necessary to meet the evolving demands of our world,” said Dr. Khaled Abdul Monem Al Kindi, Senior Vice President, Upper Zakum, ADNOC Offshore and ADIPEC 2024 Technical Conference Programme Chair.

Continuing its 40-year legacy of energy leadership and innovation, ADIPEC 2024 aims to be a driving force for accelerated energy action. This year, the event sets out a renewed vision, gathering diverse voices from communities, nations, and industries to find collective solutions that can deliver affordable, secure, and sustainable energy for all.

As a key part of ADIPEC’s portfolio of 10 conferences, the ADIPEC Technical Conference brings together the brightest minds and technical experts from across the energy value chain – the changemakers at the forefront of engineering, technology and industry innovation.

The two submission categories that saw the biggest increases were Energy Transition and Decarbonisation and AI and Digital Transformation, with 38% and 32% jumps respectively. These increases reveal the energy industry’s growing focus on emerging digital technologies and efforts to decarbonise in support of the energy transition, which are a major focus of ADIPEC this year, reflected across its dynamic conference and exhibition agenda.

A significant increase was also recorded in the number of submissions from Arab and African countries over last year, rising 50% and 28% respectively. Double-digit growth was also recorded in submissions from the Asia & Pacific Region, North America, and the Middle East. The ADIPEC Technical Conference also saw experts from 25% more companies submit their work for presentation.

Christopher Hudson, president of dmg events, the organiser of ADIPEC, said: "Decarbonisation presents many challenges and opportunities for all sectors. ADIPEC’s focus on platforming low-carbon energy innovations to power industry, empower lives, and accelerate global prosperity makes its Technical Conference a critical forum to advance a sustainable, secure and equitable energy future. This year’s record number of submissions, along with the substantial increases in geographical and category-specific contributions, highlights the alignment of our agenda with the industry's needs and the global commitment to be part of the solution."