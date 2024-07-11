Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Woodside and Taiwan’s CPC Ink Long-Term LNG Supply Deal

© donvictori0 / Adobe Stock
© donvictori0 / Adobe Stock

Australian oil and gas giant Woodside has signed a sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with CPC Corporation for the long-term supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Taiwan.

Under the SPA, Woodside will supply approximately 6 million tonnes of LNG on a delivered basis over 10 years, starting in July 2024.

Woodside may also deliver approximately 8.4 million tonnes of LNG to CPC for a further 10 years, from 2034 to 2043, subject to conditions and agreement on terms for this period.

LNG delivered to CPC under the SPA will be sourced from volumes across Woodside’s global portfolio.

“This agreement with CPC for long-term supply to Taiwan is a first for Woodside and another demonstration of the ongoing demand for Australian LNG in Asian markets. It also reinforces the value our customers place on Woodside’s ability to maintain safe and reliable supply of energy into the 2030s,” said Meg O’Neill, Woodside’s CEO.

LNG Industry News Activity Asia Australia/NZ Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Jerun gas platform (Credit: SapuraOMV)

First Gas Starts Flowing at SapuraOMV’s Jerun Platform Off...
© xmentoys / Adobe Stock

Aramco, ADNOC Reportedly Weighing Bids for Australia's...

Insight

Preparing for Floating Wind – Leveraging the Oil & Gas Supply Chain

Preparing for Floating Wind –

Video

Balmoral Leverages O&G Expertise into New Energy Markets

Balmoral Leverages O&G Experti

Current News

Fugro Names Director of APAC Region

Fugro Names Director of APAC R

CIMC to Supply Hulls for Two FPSOs Being Built by Seatrium for Petrobras

CIMC to Supply Hulls for Two F

Atlantic Shores, Attentive Energy Place Bids to NJ's Offshore Wind Solicitation

Atlantic Shores, Attentive Ene

RWE, Masdar’s 3GW Dogger Bank South Offshore Wind Farms Enter Next Stage

RWE, Masdar’s 3GW Dogger Bank

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine