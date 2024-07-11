Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Equinor Gets Clearance for Exploration Ops in Norwegian Sea

Deepsea Atlantic rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)
The Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) has granted Equinor a drilling permit for a wildcat well in the Norwegian Sea with Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Atlantic rig.

The permit has been issued for wellbore 6610/7-3 in production license 1014, with the entry date set for October 2024.

Equinor is the operator of the license, with 80% interest, along with OKEA which holds the remaining 20%.

The drilling operation will be conducted using Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Atlantic sixth generation deepwater and harsh environment semi-submersible drilling rig.

The dual derrick, dynamic-positioned rig incorporates enhanced GVA 7500 designs.

The unit can operate at water depths of up to 3,000 meters, with maximum drilling capacity at 10,670 meters.

